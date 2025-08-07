Rodeo Season Rides On

August Rodeos in the Northwest

The first week of July is famously packed with more rodeos than any other week of the year—but rodeo action doesn’t stop then. August rodeos in the Northwest still hold plenty of cash, bucking horses, and fast times. Consider celebrating America’s Western sport in one of the following cities near you this August.

Washington Rodeos

Kick off rodeo in Washington at the Omak Stampede the first week in August. Enjoy rodeo, concerts, and the famous Suicide Race, which pays homage to Native tradition with horses and riders showing their courage in a downhill horse race.

Celebrate Washington rodeo history with the Moses Lake Roundup, August 12–16. The original Evergreen State rodeo has won both small and large Rodeo of the Year awards and hosts a demolition derby.

Ellensburg Rodeo happens over Labor Day Weekend, with performances beginning August 27. Enjoy a Western parade, pancake breakfast, X-Treme Bull Riding, and see professional contestants battle for $283,000 in prize money.

Oregon Rodeos

Head to Hermiston for the Farm City Pro Rodeo, where contestants ride under the lights for their share of $375,000.

The Canby Rodeo, held August 12–16, runs alongside the Clackamas County Fair, making it a perfect family-friendly outing.

Wrap up August at the Lake County Round Up, celebrating its 105th year. This historic event features traditional rodeo action, a ranch rodeo, team roping events, and a Josh Turner concert starting August 28.

Idaho Rodeos

Since 1911, the War Bonnet Roundup in Idaho Falls has brought pro rodeo to the community with family fun and deep tradition. Kids can get in on the action too, with mutton bustin’, chute dogging, and steer riding—all happening the first week in August.

Experience rodeo like a VIP at the Caldwell Night Rodeo, held August 12–16. Athletes compete for over $235,000, but fans can upgrade their experience to include a locally catered Western dinner featuring Idaho beef and whiskey, exclusive interviews with professional athletes, and a great show under the lights.

About the Author

Katie Surritt is a freelance writer specializing in Western history and cowboy culture. Since 2014, she’s been dedicated to writing authentic stories about Western living, forgotten history, and events shaping the industry today. Katie shows reined cow horses and owns A-List Tack, a high-end consignment saddle and tack business. Katie’s work and life reflect a deep respect for Western tradition with a modern cowgirl twist. For more of Katie’s writing, visit katiesurritt.com.

