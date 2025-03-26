Ranch Riding & Ranch Trail Clinics with JoLinn Hoover! – August 16-17, 2025 & Oct 11-12, 2025 – Central Point, OR

Get ready to polish your performance with the one and only JoLinn Hoover! We are absolutely thrilled to announce two special clinics hosted by our dear friend JoLinn Hoover, the founder of Rising H Horsemanship and the esteemed JoLinn Hoover Clinics. These events promise to be both educational and transformative for riders of all levels, as JoLinn brings her wealth of knowledge and experience to help you enhance your skills in the saddle.



See event info here: https://horsesource.org/event/ranch-riding-ranch-trail-clinics-with-jolinn-hoover

