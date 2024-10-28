For a limited time, receive a free digital download of Clinton’s Hobbling and Leg Restraints Series

Prevention is better than cure. That’s Clinton’s belief when it comes to hobble-training horses. You’re better off teaching your horse not to panic when his feet are restricted than waiting for an accident to happen. It’s not when a horse is going to get a leg caught up in a fence; it’s just a matter of when and how bad it’s going to be.



For a limited time, receive a free digital download of Clinton’s Hobbling and Leg Restraints Series when you purchase sideline and rope hobbles. In the training series, Clinton explains the theory behind the use of hobbles and the benefits of teaching a horse to calmly accept leg restraints. Topics covered in the series include how to properly introduce and use one-legged hobbles, rope hobbles and sidelines.

