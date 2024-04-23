Picasso – April-May 2024 Equine Art Raffle Painting Benefiting Rescue Horses

To raise money for our Harmony HorseWorks Equine Welfare Fund, we continue our 2024 periodic equine art raffle campaign and invite you to bid on this month’s featured painting, Picasso, by equine artist Barbara Wright. The fund helps support rescue horses in CO and AZ and our therapy programs.

Picasso is another impressive work by Barbara Wright, measuring 36 x 48 inches, making an elegant statement on any wall. Picasso is painted in acrylic on wrapped canvas with painted edges so no framing is needed. He is an American Mustang proudly posing in a field of sage. Picasso was an admired herd leader and his passing was mourned by many of his fans who had followed his career for years.

Each raffle ticket is $25. To enter, you can send your check to the address above payable to Harmony HorseWorks for as many $25 each entries as you like. Winners are drawn at the end of the raffle month if our goal is met and are announced in the next newsletter. In this case, it is the end of May. If your entry arrives too late for that month you will automatically be entered in the next drawing. If you bid on Furioso, you are entered already. Please call me if you have any questions about our raffle or would like more info about our equine art. We accept commissions to memorialize your horse in paint.

HARMONY HORSEWORKS and Equine Welfare Fund

Send check payable to:

Harmony HorseWorks

c/o Barbara Wright

5065 E Cedar Creek Drive, Cornville AZ

FEIN: 200763702

501(c)(3) Nonprofit Corp.

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

equilibriumandharmony.org

barbarawrightart.com