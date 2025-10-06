Outbreak Alerts: October 3, 2025 West Nile Virus in 3 Counties, in Utah!

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine
Source: Utah Department of Agriculture and Food
San Juan County, UT:
Number Confirmed: 1
Number Exposed: 4
Facility Type: Farm
Horse 1:
Age: 5; Gender: Mare; Breed: Quarter Horse (QH); Usage: Breeding; Onset of Clinical Signs: 9/19/2025; Clinical Signs: Pregnant mare with forelimb ataxia. Treated by veterinarian with anti-inflammatories and antimicrobials. Ataxia resolving by the next day.; Confirmation Date: 9/29/2025; Horse Status: Recovering; Vaccination Status: Undervaccinated.
Comments: housed close to feral horse population.
Summit County, UT:
Number Confirmed: 1
Number Exposed: 1
Facility Type: Private Facility
Horse 1:
Age: 3; Gender: Filly; Breed: Quarter Horse (QH); Onset of Clinical Signs: 9/26/2025; Clinical Signs: Mild weakness and stumbling ataxia. Recovering while undergoing 5d standard hospitalized treatment of antimicrobials, anti-inflammatories and steroids.; Confirmation Date: 10/2/2025; Horse Status: Recovering; Vaccination Status: Unvaccinated.
Tooele County, UT:
Number Confirmed: 1
Number Exposed: 6
Number Euthanized: 1
Facility Type: Private Facility
Horse 1:
Age: 4; Gender: Gelding; Onset of Clinical Signs: 9/20/2025; Clinical Signs: Found down, no elevated temperature or additional signs. treated for 1 day and euthanized due to failure to respond to treatment.; Horse Status: Euthanized; Vaccination Status: Unvaccinated.
