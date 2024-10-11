Have an event to promote? Submit it here.

Outbreak Alerts: October 11, 2024 West Nile Virus in Tehama County, CA

by
Home » Blog » News » Alerts
Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine

Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1
Number Exposed: Unknown

Horse 1: 
Age: 3
Gender: Mare
Breed: Quarter Horse (QH)
Onset of Clinical Signs: 10/4/2024
Clinical Signs: ataxia, lethargy
Confirmation Date: 10/10/2024
Horse Status: Affected And Alive
Vaccination Status: Status Unknown

Comments: The seventh (7th) case of West Nile Virus in California in 2024 was confirmed in Tehama County. On October 10, 2024, a 3-year-old Quarter Horse mare with an unknown vaccine history in Tehama County displaying neurologic signs was confirmed positive for West Nile Virus. The mare is alive and recovering.

See past published Outbreak Alerts: https://nwhorsesource.com/category/news/alerts


Thank you for supporting the businesses that support The Northwest Horse Source

This page sponsored by:
This page sponsored by:
This page sponsored by:

Leave a Comment

Join the conversation:

Select a list(s):

Check out the Magazine!

The Northwest Horse Source Magazine
generac-home-standby-generator-banners