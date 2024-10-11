Outbreak Alerts: October 11, 2024 West Nile Virus in Tehama County, CA

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine
Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture
Number Confirmed: 1
Number Exposed: Unknown
Horse 1:
Age: 3
Gender: Mare
Breed: Quarter Horse (QH)
Onset of Clinical Signs: 10/4/2024
Clinical Signs: ataxia, lethargy
Confirmation Date: 10/10/2024
Horse Status: Affected And Alive
Vaccination Status: Status Unknown
Comments: The seventh (7th) case of West Nile Virus in California in 2024 was confirmed in Tehama County. On October 10, 2024, a 3-year-old Quarter Horse mare with an unknown vaccine history in Tehama County displaying neurologic signs was confirmed positive for West Nile Virus. The mare is alive and recovering.
