Outbreak Alerts: October 07, 2025 Pigeon Fever in Ada County, ID

Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic

Confirmed Case(s) – Voluntary Quarantine

Source: Private Practitioner Veterinarian

Number Confirmed: 1
Number Exposed: 1
Facility Type: Private Facility

Horse 1: 
Age: 11; Gender: Gelding; Breed: Quarter Horse (QH); Usage: Companion; Onset of Clinical Signs: 9/30/2025; Clinical Signs: Enlarged prescapular lymph nodes, edema and draining abscesses in pectoral and ventral abdominal areas, afebrile; Confirmation Date: 10/4/2025; Horse Status: Affected And Alive;

