Outbreak Alerts: November 18, 2024 – Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic in Spokane County, WA

Source: State Veterinarian Office.

Confirmed Case(s) – Official Quarantine

Number Confirmed: 2

Number Suspected: 1

Number Exposed: Unknown

Number Euthanized: 1

Facility Type: Training Facility

Comments: Horse facility where multiple roping/training events happen weekly. Small number of horses board there. First horse was a boarder that went down and was euthanized about 11/14. Second exposed horse went down 11/16. Died next day. Process of trying to trace many exposed and exposed to exposed. Anacell biologic being used upon request for exposed animals. Dr. Swannack in leading this, as well as Dr. Roseburg from McKinlay and Peters. Trace and testing is ongoing at this time.

For more information, go to https://www.equinediseasecc.org/equine-herpesvirus

Updates on current disease outbreaks are listed on our EDCC website as they occur and will include the date listed, disease name, location and current status. Specific premises will not be named but the general location by town, county and state will be listed. When locations, events or horses are at risk they will be listed. Updates will be posted as they are received. All information is sourced from: http://equinediseasecc.org/alerts/outbreaks