Outbreak Alerts: November 18, 2024 – Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic in Spokane County, WA

Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic

Confirmed Case(s) – Official Quarantine

Number Confirmed: 2
Number Suspected: 1
Number Exposed: Unknown
Number Euthanized: 1
Facility Type: Training Facility
Comments: Horse facility where multiple roping/training events happen weekly. Small number of horses board there. First horse was a boarder that went down and was euthanized about 11/14. Second exposed horse went down 11/16. Died next day. Process of trying to trace many exposed and exposed to exposed. Anacell biologic being used upon request for exposed animals. Dr. Swannack in leading this, as well as Dr. Roseburg from McKinlay and Peters. Trace and testing is ongoing at this time.

For more information, go to https://www.equinediseasecc.org/equine-herpesvirus

See past published Outbreak Alerts: https://nwhorsesource.com/category/news/alerts


