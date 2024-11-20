Business Profile: Equi-First Aid USA

Educating Horse Owners for Emergencies

Why did you start your business?

Equi-First Aid USA started because we wanted horse owners to have a structured curriculum to help them learn how to triage their horse in an emergency situation while waiting for a veterinarian to arrive.

What is your history with horses?

Our instructors come from a variety of equine backgrounds and experience ranging from massage therapists to trainers, vet techs, farriers, and more. The one thing we all have in common is the love of the horse and the desire to expand the knowledge and confidence levels of all horse owners in equine health care and emergency response, as well as disaster planning and safe trailering practices. We do this to improve the lives of horses and increase the equine survival rate in an emergency.

Do you have any certifications?

The courses that we teach count as continuing education for the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International (PATH international), Equine-Assisted Psychotherapy (EAGALA) and the International Association of Animal Behavior Consultants (IAABC).

What sets your business apart from the competition?

We teach equine first aid and equine educations courses that include disaster planning and emergency preparedness. Our courses all have hands-on components so students can practice their skills.

What can clients expect to gain from your service?

Our students gain education on what to do in an emergency with their horses and what information is helpful to collect when their horses are sick or injured. They leave the class knowing how to properly take their horse’s vital signs, apply bandages, and be the first responder for their horse while waiting for the veterinarian to arrive.

Contact

Equi-First Aid USA, Amber Palmer

Phone: 833-423-3133

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.equi-firstaidusa.com

See this article in the November 2024 Online Digital Edition:

The Northwest Horse Source is an independently owned and operated print and online magazine for horse owners and enthusiasts of all breeds and disciplines in the Pacific Northwest. Our contemporary editorial columns are predominantly written by experts in the region, covering the care, training, keeping and enjoyment of horses, with an eye to the specific concerns in our region.