Outbreak Alerts: November 14, 2024 Pigeon Fever in Canyon County, ID

Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic

Confirmed Case(s) – Voluntary Quarantine

Source: Private Practitioner Veterinarian

Number Confirmed: 1
Number Exposed: 2
Facility Type: Private Facility

Horse 1:
Age: 8
Gender: Mare
Breed: Quarter Horse (QH)
Usage: Pleasure Riding
Onset of Clinical Signs: 11/7/2024
Clinical Signs: Two large pectoral abscesses ruptured and draining purulent material. Otherwise afebrile and acting normal.
Confirmation Date: 11/13/2024
Horse Status: Recovering
Vaccination Status: Unvaccinated

See past published Outbreak Alerts: https://nwhorsesource.com/category/news/alerts


