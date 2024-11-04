Have an event to promote? Submit it here.

Outbreak Alerts: November 03, 2024 Strangles in Los Angeles County, CA

Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic

Source: Attending veterinarian

Confirmed Case(s) – Voluntary Quarantine

Number Confirmed: 1
Number Exposed: Unknown
Facility Type: Stable

Horse 1
Age: 23
Gender: Gelding
Breed: Quarter Horse (QH)
Usage: Pleasure Riding
Onset of Clinical Signs: 10/28/2024
Clinical Signs: Fever, lethargy, anorexia
Confirmation Date: 11/1/2024
Horse Status: Recovering
Vaccination Status: Vaccinated

For more information about Strangles, go to https://www.equinediseasecc.org/strangles

See past published Outbreak Alerts: https://nwhorsesource.com/category/news/alerts


