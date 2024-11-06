Editor’s Postcard: How’s Your Friend’s Horse?

Horse People, Let’s Support Each Other

When I was a broke twenty-something college student, I had the opportunity to take a lesson from a local grand prix-level dressage rider, Stephanie Blockley-Clarke. I hitched a ride for my horse, Sailor, and myself with a woman from the barn where I boarded and enjoyed that first lesson. I could hardly wait for another opportunity. Months later, I had a chance to return and watch a clinic given by Dietrich von Hopffgarten, who taught Stephanie and other top professionals in the area. When Stephanie rode into the arena to warm up for her lesson she turned to me, seated with the other auditors, and said, “Hi Kim, how’s Sailor?”

Now, you may think this is nothing, but I’d only met Stephanie once and she not only remembered my name, but she asked about my horse! I was astonished, and I’ve never forgotten Stephanie’s kindness, her example of how to be successful in business, and (more importantly) how to be a caring human.

I eventually had the opportunity to take many lessons from both Stephanie and Dietrich over the years and had the privilege of working for Stephanie too. She taught me about dressage and horse care, running an equine business, and most importantly—she continued to be an example of thoughtfulness and kindness.

Horses break our hearts. They are expensive, a ridiculous amount of work, and are easily injured. We horse owners often feel like we’re swinging on a pendulum—up one day and down the next. Having a supportive friend or two can be a life raft keeping us afloat.

Like proud parents about their children, we horse owners love to tell others about our beloved four-legged furballs, but I’ve learned over the years to stay away from the subject with non-horse people unless specifically asked, and even then, I’m brief. I’ve seen too many yawns and glazed eyes.

Carrying the burden of a sick or injured horse alone is heartbreaking and isolating. Experiencing the devastation of a euthanasia of a beloved horse all alone with no one to talk to can result in a spiral of depression and sadness. Be there for each other. Let’s all make it a practice to support each other. Celebrate success, laugh together, and support each other through the hard times and the good. And when you see your horse-loving friends, ask them how their horse is doing. It’s polite, it’s caring, and it’s good.

