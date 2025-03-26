Have an event to promote? Submit it here.

Outbreak Alerts – March 21, 2025 – Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic in Santa Barbara County, CA

by
Home » Blog » News » Alerts
Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic

Confirmed Case(s) – Official Quarantine

 

Number Confirmed: 1
Number Exposed: 41
Number Euthanized: 

Horse 1: 
Age: 16; Gender: Mare; Breed: Pony; Onset of Clinical Signs: 3/17/2025; Confirmation Date: 3/19/2025; Horse Status: Euthanized; 

Comments: A 16-year-old Pony mare from Santa Barbara County displaying neurologic signs was confirmed positive for Equine Herpesvirus Myeloencephalopathy (EHM) secondary to Equine Herpesvirus-1 (EHV-1). The mare was euthanized due to the severity of clinical symptoms. The mare had recently attended a show but did not show any clinical symptoms until after the event concluded. Forty-one (41) potentially exposed horses at the home premise in Santa Barbara County were quarantined by CDFA with enhanced biosecurity measures implemented. CDFA will continue to actively monitor the situation. This premises has no known epidemiological link to the Ventura County EHM premises

For more information, go to https://www.equinediseasecc.org/equine-herpesvirus

See past published Outbreak Alerts: https://nwhorsesource.com/category/news/alerts


Thank you for supporting the businesses that support The Northwest Horse Source

This page sponsored by:
This page sponsored by:
This page sponsored by:

Check out the Magazine!

The Northwest Horse Source Magazine
generac-home-standby-generator-banners