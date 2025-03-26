Have an event to promote? Submit it here.

Outbreak Alert: March 21, 2025 – Equine Infectious Anemia in San Joaquin County, CA

Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic

Confirmed Case(s) – Official Quarantine

Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1
Number Exposed: 18
Number Euthanized: 1

Horse 1: 
Age: 10
Gender: Gelding
Breed: Quarter Horse (QH)
Horse Status: Euthanized
Comments: A 10–year–old Quarter Horse gelding in San Bernardino County was confirmed positive for Equine Infectious Anemia (EIA). A confirmed EIA positive equid must be euthanized or quarantined for life 200 yards away from any EIA negative equid as per USDA EIA program rules. Euthanasia was elected for these cases and witnessed on January 20th. Eighteen (18) potentially exposed horses on the home premises have initially tested negative for EIA and will remain under quarantine until their sixty (60) day retest. The premises in Orange County as well as all horses located there can resume normal activities without any additional restrictions imposed by CDFA.

For more information about EIA go to: https://www.equinediseasecc.org/equine-infectious-anemia


