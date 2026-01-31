Thank you for supporting the businesses that support NWHS!

  • Wendy Kondo

Outbreak Alerts: January 30, 2026 – Equine Herpesvirus- Respiratory, Kitsap County, WA

by
Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic

Confirmed Case(s) – Voluntary Quarantine

Number Confirmed: 1; 
Number Suspected: Unknown; 
Number Exposed: Unknown; 
Facility Type: Private Facility; 
Comments: Under veterinary care. Mild upper resp signs. Had been to local riding club event.;

