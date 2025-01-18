Have an event to promote? Submit it here.

Outbreak Alerts – January 17, 2025 – Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic in San Luis Obispo County, CA

Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic

Confirmed Case(s) – Official Quarantine

Number Confirmed: 
Number Exposed: 40

Horse 1: 
Age: 15
Gender: Mare
Breed: Thoroughbred (TB)
Onset of Clinical Signs: 1/14/2025
Clinical Signs: ataxia, recumbency
Confirmation Date: 1/16/2025
Horse Status: Affected And Alive

Comments: A 15-year-old Thoroughbred mare from San Luis Obispo County displaying neurologic signs was confirmed positive for Equine Herpesvirus Myeloencephalopathy (EHM) secondary to Equine Herpesvirus-1 (EHV-1). The mare is alive and under veterinary care at an off-site veterinary hospital. Forty (40) potentially exposed horses at the home premise in San Luis Obispo County were quarantined on January 17th with enhanced biosecurity measures implemented. There had been no recent history of travel on or off these premises by the clinical horse and no other horses on the home premises currently have any clinical symptoms. CDFA will continue to actively monitor the situation.

For more information, go to https://www.equinediseasecc.org/equine-herpesvirus

See past published Outbreak Alerts: https://nwhorsesource.com/category/news/alerts


