Outbreak Alerts – January 17, 2025 – Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic in San Luis Obispo County, CA

Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture

Confirmed Case(s) – Official Quarantine

Number Confirmed: 1

Number Exposed: 40

Horse 1:

Age: 15

Gender: Mare

Breed: Thoroughbred (TB)

Onset of Clinical Signs: 1/14/2025

Clinical Signs: ataxia, recumbency

Confirmation Date: 1/16/2025

Horse Status: Affected And Alive

Comments: A 15-year-old Thoroughbred mare from San Luis Obispo County displaying neurologic signs was confirmed positive for Equine Herpesvirus Myeloencephalopathy (EHM) secondary to Equine Herpesvirus-1 (EHV-1). The mare is alive and under veterinary care at an off-site veterinary hospital. Forty (40) potentially exposed horses at the home premise in San Luis Obispo County were quarantined on January 17th with enhanced biosecurity measures implemented. There had been no recent history of travel on or off these premises by the clinical horse and no other horses on the home premises currently have any clinical symptoms. CDFA will continue to actively monitor the situation.

For more information, go to https://www.equinediseasecc.org/equine-herpesvirus

