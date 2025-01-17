Double Your Exposure: 50% Off NWHS Ads with NWHFE Program!

Have an event to promote? Submit it here.

Advertise in the Northwest Horse Fair & Expo Program and Save Big on NWHS Digital Ads! (March 2025 Digital Edition).

Are you ready to maximize your marketing reach in 2025? When you advertise in the Northwest Horse Fair & Expo (NWHFE) Program, you unlock an exclusive opportunity:50% off ad placements in The Northwest Horse Source (NWHS) Digital Magazine for the March 2025 Issue.

Here’s what you get:

  • Double Exposure: Your NWHFE program ads will appear in both the printed and digital versions of the program—reaching event attendees and online audiences.
  • Broad Reach: Amplify your brand visibility with NWHS, connecting with 7,000+ monthly website visitors, 2,800+ email subscribers, and a growing social media audience.
  • Increased Value: Combine the power of print and digital advertising to maximize your
  • Suggested Strategy: Enjoy the 12x rate in the Northwest Horse Source Digital Magazine and extend your exposure in 12 issues! Consistent advertising with our 12x discounts helps build and sustain brand awareness over time.

Time-Limited Bonus: Book by February 1st, 2025, and receive a complimentary boosted social media post or email blast (a $165 value) with your NWHS ad purchase!

Examples of Your Savings:

  • Half Page Ad in NWHFE Printed Program: $425
    • NWHS Digital Ad: Regular $328 — Now Only $164
  • Full Page Ad in NWHFE Printed Program: $675
    • NWHS Digital Ad: Regular $520 — Now Only $260

Don’t miss this chance to stand out in the equine industry.

Secure Your Spot Today!
Email us at [email protected] or call (360) 332-5579 to reserve your ad space.

Act Now to Save Big!

Check out the 2025 Program Cover!

2025 NW Horse Fair & Expo Program Cover


