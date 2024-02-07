Outbreak Alerts: February 07, 2024 – Equine Herpesvirus- Respiratory, Benton County, OR

by
Home » Blog » News » Alerts
Potomac Horse Fever

Confirmed Case(s) – Official Quarantine

Number Confirmed: 
Number Exposed: 55 
Facility Type: Training Facility 

Horse 1: 
Age: 6
Gender: Gelding
Breed: Thoroughbred (TB)
Usage: Eventing
Onset of Clinical Signs: 2/3/2024
Clinical Signs: Coughing
Confirmation Date: 2/5/2024
Horse Status: Affected And Alive
Vaccination Status: Unvaccinated

Horse 2: 
Age: 9
Gender: Gelding
Breed: Quarter Horse (QH)
Usage: Pleasure Riding
Onset of Clinical Signs: 2/3/2024
Clinical Signs: Diarrhea
Confirmation Date: 2/5/2024
Horse Status: Affected And Alive
Vaccination Status: Vaccinated

Comments: The only sign noted in horse 2 was diarrhea, which was positive for EHV-1 on PCR.

For more information, go to https://www.equinediseasecc.org/equine-herpesvirus

See past published Outbreak Alerts: http://nwhorsesource.com/category/news/alerts


Thank you for supporting the businesses that support The Northwest Horse Source

Join the conversation:

Select a list(s):

Check out the Magazine!

The Northwest Horse Source Magazine
generac-home-standby-generator-banners