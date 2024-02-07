Outbreak Alerts: February 07, 2024 – Equine Herpesvirus- Respiratory, Benton County, OR

Source: Attending Veterinarian

Confirmed Case(s) – Official Quarantine

Number Confirmed: 2

Number Exposed: 55

Facility Type: Training Facility

Horse 1:

Age: 6

Gender: Gelding

Breed: Thoroughbred (TB)

Usage: Eventing

Onset of Clinical Signs: 2/3/2024

Clinical Signs: Coughing

Confirmation Date: 2/5/2024

Horse Status: Affected And Alive

Vaccination Status: Unvaccinated

Horse 2:

Age: 9

Gender: Gelding

Breed: Quarter Horse (QH)

Usage: Pleasure Riding

Onset of Clinical Signs: 2/3/2024

Clinical Signs: Diarrhea

Confirmation Date: 2/5/2024

Horse Status: Affected And Alive

Vaccination Status: Vaccinated

Comments: The only sign noted in horse 2 was diarrhea, which was positive for EHV-1 on PCR.

For more information, go to https://www.equinediseasecc.org/equine-herpesvirus

