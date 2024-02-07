Outbreak Alerts: February 07, 2024 – Equine Herpesvirus- Respiratory, Benton County, OR

Confirmed Case(s) – Official Quarantine
Number Confirmed: 2
Number Exposed: 55
Facility Type: Training Facility
Horse 1:
Age: 6
Gender: Gelding
Breed: Thoroughbred (TB)
Usage: Eventing
Onset of Clinical Signs: 2/3/2024
Clinical Signs: Coughing
Confirmation Date: 2/5/2024
Horse Status: Affected And Alive
Vaccination Status: Unvaccinated
Horse 2:
Age: 9
Gender: Gelding
Breed: Quarter Horse (QH)
Usage: Pleasure Riding
Onset of Clinical Signs: 2/3/2024
Clinical Signs: Diarrhea
Confirmation Date: 2/5/2024
Horse Status: Affected And Alive
Vaccination Status: Vaccinated
Comments: The only sign noted in horse 2 was diarrhea, which was positive for EHV-1 on PCR.
For more information, go to https://www.equinediseasecc.org/equine-herpesvirus
See past published Outbreak Alerts: http://nwhorsesource.com/category/news/alerts
Updates on current disease outbreaks are listed on our EDCC website as they occur and will include the date listed, disease name, location and current status. Specific premises will not be named but the general location by town, county and state will be listed. When locations, events or horses are at risk they will be listed. Updates will be posted as they are received. All information is sourced from: http://equinediseasecc.org/alerts/outbreaks