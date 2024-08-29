Outbreak Alerts: August 28, 2024 West Nile Virus in Twin Falls County, ID

by
Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine

Source: State Department of Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1
Number Suspected: Unknown 
Number Exposed: Unknown
Age: 2
Gender: Filly
Onset of Clinical Signs: 8/28/2024
Clinical Signs: Acting Neurological
Confirmation Date: 8/28/2024
Horse Status: Unknown
Vaccination Status: Unknown

