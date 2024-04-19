Outbreak Alerts: April 17, 2024 Strangles in Spokane County, WA

Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic

Source: State Veterinarian Office

Confirmed Case(s) – Voluntary Quarantine

Number Confirmed: 1
Facility Type: Boarding Facility
Comments: Under vet care and isolated.

For more information about Strangles, go to https://www.equinediseasecc.org/strangles

See past published Outbreak Alerts: https://nwhorsesource.com/category/news/alerts


