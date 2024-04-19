New & Noteworthy: Horse Industry Podcast Seeks Pictures and Descriptions of First Ponies

While some equestrians are fortunate to own, ride, and show world champion horses, the love and appreciation for our first ponies is something we never forget.

The Horse Industry Podcast (horseindustrypodcast.com) has launched a new long-term project to capture the stories of first ponies through their “Registry of the Remarkables” initiative.

The purpose of the Registry of the Remarkables and Ponysodes is to create a place to celebrate our first ponies. Our goal is to honor first ponies and memorialize them before their stories are lost. Every pony deserves to have his or her story told. This is a new initiative for the podcast and the organizers have big hopes for the project’s growth and potential.

Please submit a photo and written description of your pony. There is no minimum or maximum length expected for your description. We want to add your pony to our growing registry! Your pony may even be selected to be used in a Ponysode (podcast episode).

You may submit your entry via the website form horseindustrypodcast.com/remarkable-ponies or in an email directly to the project coordinator Regina ([email protected]).

