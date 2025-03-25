Oregon Luxury Equestrian Home – Salem, OR

See Real Estate Ad here: https://horsesource.org/real-estate/oregon-luxury-equestrian-home

Grand View perfectly captures the breathtaking panoramic mountain views offered by this property, located in Oregon’s wine country. Custom timber frame home with luxury amenities. Chef’s kitchen, 2 bonus rooms that could be additional bedrooms. Amazing master suite, large-covered decks for entertaining. Equestrian facility with 4 stalls and 72X72 Covered Arena, 48X48 Shop, 3 car garage, adorable gardens and chick coop, Generac generator, solar powered-no power bills, gated driveway. This property is in one of Oregon’s Wine Regions with one popular winery located just minutes from the property and visible from the horse arena (Paradis Vineyards). As you enter the property you are greeted by a massive wrought iron electronic gate and paved entrance. Giant vaulted ceilings and wooden beams greet you as you enter the front door and are awed by the views. Located on the main level is the primary suite, study, formal dining, great room, kitchen, and an additional bedroom and bath, along with a laundry/mud room with a separate entrance. The kitchen is a chef’s dream, featuring a large island perfect for entertaining, a propane cooktop, three ovens, a plumbed coffee station, all granite counters, and breathtaking views. This culinary haven opens to a spacious deck, designed for entertaining with its own fireplace and television. The great room, adjoining the kitchen and dining areas, offers a fantastic view of majestic mountains and a glimpse of Portland lights at night. A stone fireplace with a Heatilator. The lower level of the home boasts a family room with two additional bedrooms and one bathroom. An oversized three-car garage includes a canning kitchen, a dog-wash station and RV hookup. A soil report shows soil on the property to be 96% Nekia Silty Clay Loam with 12-20 percent slopes which may be ideal for a small winery. Solar panels provide power for the entire property, including the equestrian facility and shop.

Wild Horse Real Estate specializes in all kinds of country property (large and small) in Oregon, including Equestrian properties and Horse Boarding Facilities. Peggy Kernan and Tory Boline are both Principal Brokers with 30+ years of both personal and professional experience with acreage property in Oregon. We are looking forward to working with you! (503) 931-9751

[email protected]

WildHorseRealEstateOregon.com

Facebook.com/PeggyKernanWHR