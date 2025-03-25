New & Noteworthy: The 39th Annual Idaho Horse Expo Comes to Nampa April 4-6, 2025

The Idaho Horse Council is once again planning a fabulous lineup of activities, education, entertainment, and shopping at the Idaho Horse Expo April 4-6, at the Ford Idaho Horse Park.

This year’s headliner is Ken McNabb, of Lovell Wyoming. Ken creates a unique environment where each horse is trained using gentle methods and riders are coached to become their personal best. Other clinicians include Shamus Haws (Utah), Eddie Landry (Washington) and Ruben Villasenor (Washington). Seminars and presentations will be given by Jim Masterson of the Masterson Method, Ifa Simmonds with Equine Rider Fitness, and Lizzie Gunther (Kentucky) will discuss mental health and how horses can offer therapy to humans.

Featured events include the breed showcase, the Friday Night Fiesta, and a variety show celebrating Idaho horses and riders in musical routines and skits. Also, the popular Road to the Horse competition returns. Other competitions include an obstacle course challenge held on Saturday and a cattle dog trial competition on Sunday.

The expo will have over 100 vendors, featuring all kinds of ranch and equestrian gear, and kids 12 and under get in free all three days!

Learn more at www.idahohorseexpo.comQuestions? Contact Idaho Horse Council at 208-465-5477 or [email protected]

See this article in the March 2025 Online Digital Edition:

The Northwest Horse Source is an independently owned and operated print and online magazine for horse owners and enthusiasts of all breeds and disciplines in the Pacific Northwest. Our contemporary editorial columns are predominantly written by experts in the region, covering the care, training, keeping and enjoyment of horses, with an eye to the specific concerns in our region.