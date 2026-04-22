Oregon High Desert Classic Hunter/Jumper Show – July 8-12, 2026 – Bend, OR

The prestigious Oregon High Desert Classics (OHDC) is the only event of its kind in Central Oregon. Approved by the US Hunter Jumper Association, this show attracts world class riders from all over the US and Canada. One of a small handful to receive Heritage Horse Show designation, it is also the only show of its caliber which is primarily a fundraiser for a human services non-profit. The Oregon High Desert Classics serve as the primary annual fundraiser for J Bar J Youth Services, a nonprofit organization that facilitates positive change for youth. J Bar J hosts the show on its property housing The Boys Ranch, a residential program and school for adjudicated boys.



See event info here: https://horsesource.org/event/oregon-high-desert-classic-hunter-jumper-show