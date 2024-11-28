New & Noteworthy: Amazon Faces Pressure Over Products Made from Donkey-Hide Gelatin

Animal welfare advocates gathered at Amazon HQ2 to hand-deliver over 370,000 petition signatures demanding that Amazon ban the sale of ejiao, a gelatin made from donkey hides.

An estimated five million donkeys are killed every year to meet the growing demand for ejiao. This trade requires inhumane transportation conditions for the animals and impacts the livelihoods of families in rural communities across the globe. While eBay banned ejiao from its platform in 2017, Amazon has not wholly responded to the global call to act, despite meetings with issue experts and pressure from animal welfare organizations.

A global coalition of organizations, including corporate accountability group Ekō, Brooke USA Foundation, the Animal Welfare Institute, the Humane Society of the United States, the Humane Society Veterinary Medical Alliance, the American Wild Horse Conservation, the American Association of Equine Practitioners, and American Fund for Alternatives to Animal Research (AFAAR) organized a rally at Metropolitan Park. The event was followed by a petition delivery to show company executives that customers worldwide want companies to do their part to protect donkeys and the families who rely on them.

To learn more, visit www.BrookeUSA.org/donkey-hide-crisis, and to advocate on behalf of donkeys everywhere visit www.BrookeUSA.org/advocacy.

