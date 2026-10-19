New Equine Events Coming Up in Late October

Looking for upcoming equine events to add to your calendar? Here are four events recently added to Horse Source, from championship competition to educational opportunities and seasonal fun.

U.S. Nationals Arabian & Half-Arabian Championship Horse Show

Date: October 22–31, 2026, starting at 8:00 AM

Celebrate Arabian and Half-Arabian horses at this national championship horse show, featuring top horses and competitors showcasing their talent and performance.

View event details on Horse Source: https://horsesource.org/event/u-s-nationals-arabian-half-arabian-championship-horse-show/

Born to Be Wild 2026: Celebrating the Year of the Fire Horse

Date: October 24, 2026, at 4:00 PM

Celebrate the Year of the Fire Horse at this special event honoring horses and the unique connection people share with them.

View event details on Horse Source: https://horsesource.org/event/born-to-be-wild-2026-celebrating-the-year-of-the-fire-horse/

Biomechanics Symposium w. Dr. Gerd Heuschmann

Date: October 24–25, 2026, starting at 8:00 AM

Explore equine biomechanics with Dr. Gerd Heuschmann in this educational symposium focused on understanding horse movement and its relationship to training and performance.

View event details on Horse Source: https://horsesource.org/event/biomechanics-symposium-w-dr-gerd-heuschmann/

Burkwood Farms Halloween Horse Show

Date: October 24, 2026, at 9:00 AM

Enjoy a Halloween-themed horse show at Burkwood Farms, bringing equestrian competition and seasonal fun together for horse enthusiasts.

View event details on Horse Source: https://horsesource.org/event/burkwood-farms-halloween-horse-show/