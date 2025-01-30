New and Noteworthy: Annual Northwest Horse Fair & Expo Returns to Albany, Oregon March 21–23

The Northwest Horse Fair & Expo, a yearly celebration of the horse in the Pacific Northwest since 1999, returns March 21–23, 2025 to the Linn County Fair & Expo Center in Albany, Oregon.

The goal of the Northwest Horse Fair & Expo is to educate and entertain equine enthusiasts. Some of this year’s offerings include Road to the Horse Champion trainer Mike Major, Robert Eversole (the TrailMeister) with trail riding tips and cinch making clinics, Jessica Wisdom for dressage, Abby Carbaugh for Garrocha handling, Shelby Ketcham teaching horsemanship, and Peggy Cummings once again brings Connected Riding to the Expo. The Back Country Horsemen of Oregon will be there to educate folks on horse packing and riding on public lands.

The breed demonstration will showcase horses of all kinds, and scheduled entertainment includes The BlackPearl Friesians Dance Troupe, The Ridgeline Mounted Archers, Mane Event Drill Team, and a youth drill team, Legacies, and more.

The Conference Room will offer a wide range of educational topics throughout the three days delivered by veterinarians, farriers, trainers, and others. Finally, there will be special activities for kids and great shopping! For more information and to purchase tickets visit equinepromotions.net/northwest-horse-fair.

See this article in the January 2025 Online Digital Edition:

