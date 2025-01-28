Let’s Build Your Dream Business Together

Take a Step Back to Plan, Recharge, and Succeed

One of the biggest challenges small business owners face is stepping away from the daily grind to look at the bigger picture. It’s hard to find time to plan, recharge, and evaluate what’s working and what’s not—I know because I’ve been there myself.

When you’re feeling stuck or struggling to hit your financial goals, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. Maybe you have a growing list of unfinished tasks, or you’re stretched too thin to tackle everything on your plate. According to online marketing expert Neil Patel, small businesses often face two major hurdles: a lack of resources and difficulty creating impactful content.

This is where NW Horse Source can make a difference. With over 30 years of experience in the horse industry, we understand the unique challenges you face. Our goal is to partner with you to strategize and help make 2025 your most successful year yet.

By taking a step back and focusing on the long game, we can create a sustainable plan that aligns with your vision and dreams. Imagine building a business that not only achieves your financial goals but also supports the lifestyle you’ve always wanted.

If you’re ready to turn those ideas into reality, let’s connect. Lets set up a time to strategize together. It’s time to move your business forward and start making your dreams a reality.

I look forward to hearing from you!

Warmly,

Karen

Owner/Publisher Karen’s lifelong love of horses began at a very early age when she wore out a couple of rocking horses before convincing her parents to get her the real thing. That ill-tempered bay gelding, Brandy, was a challenge for the young horsewoman, but it drove her ambition to become a horse trainer. After attending Canyonview Equestrian College’s Horsemanship Program, Karen realized she needed work that was a little more lucrative than training, so she took a job with Customs Brokerage to pay the bills. There, she discovered an affinity for computers and a talent for creating informative, entertaining newsletters. The Northwest Horse Source began as such a letter in December 1995, with a distribution of 1000 copies for its 12 black and white pages. Now 29 years later, it’s an online magazine and website with a reach of over 10,000 per month and growing! Not bad for the results of one woman’s dream to work with horses! Today, Karen remains involved with every aspect of the magazine and treasures the community of thousands who share a common passion.