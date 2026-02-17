National Horse Show Announces Relocation to Tryon International Pending USEF Approval

Lexington, KY – February 12, 2026 – The National Horse Show, the oldest and longest-running indoor horse show in the United States, is pleased to announce its intent to host competition at Tryon International Equestrian Center beginning in 2026, pending USEF approval.

One of the nation’s most premier and historic equestrian events, the National Horse Show was most recently based in Lexington at the Kentucky Horse Park, where it was held in the Alltech Arena. The move to Tryon International (pending USEF approval) represents the next chapter in the show’s more than 140-year history, during which the event has evolved and relocated to premier venues while maintaining its tradition of excellence.

“We are excited to launch a new era of the National Horse Show at Tryon International,” stated William H. Weeks, Chairman of the National Horse Show. “The showgrounds’ infrastructure will serve our exhibitors well. We look forward to welcoming everyone this fall.”

Tryon International Equestrian Center offers world-class facilities, extensive on-site amenities, and has a proven record of hosting major national and international equestrian events. The relocation (pending USEF approval) will allow the National Horse Show to continue delivering a top-tier experience for competitors, owners, sponsors, and spectators, while honoring the legacy that has defined the event for more than a century.

Additional details regarding dates, schedules, and competition offerings will be announced following USEF approval.

For more information about the National Horse Show, please visit nhs.org.