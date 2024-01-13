Mustang Magic 2024. Mustangs Are Coming to Will Rogers Coliseum

Mustang Champions is proud to partner with the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo in producing the 2024 Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo $100,000 Mustang Magic weekend. The three-day event includes two showcase performances in the historic Will Rogers Coliseum. The Friday night Mustang Champions Freestyle event features top mustang trainers from across the country competing for $50,000 in cash and prizes. And the Saturday night FWSSR Mustang Magic Top 10 Finals showcases the 10 top scoring Mustang Magic competitors from the weekend who will compete in a freestyle format for $50,000 in cash and prizes. The mustangs competing in the three-day Mustang Magic competition will go up for public auction immediately following the Saturday night Top 10 Finals. The annual event showcases the abilities and skills of the American mustang as a champion or companion.

“Mustang Magic has been a part of the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo for years, with a dynamic following that regularly sells out the Will Rogers Coliseum. We are very excited to be working with the FWSSR to produce the event and highlight how special the American mustang is” said Matt Manroe, Executive Director of Mustang Champions.

“Highlighting the versatility of the American mustang for 14 years is a strong source of pride for the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo,” said Horse Show Director, Lauren Lovelace Murray. “New opportunities with Mustang Champions will take these efforts to new and exciting heights in 2024.”

Mustang Champions, a 501(c)(3) non profit located in Austin, Texas, is in partnership with the Bureau of Land Management Wild Horse & Burro Program to create and produce events to raise awareness of and encourage the adoption of mustangs to reduce the number of animals in holding. The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Mustang Magic weekend is January 18-20, 2024.

About the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo

The 2024 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo is scheduled for January 12 through February 3. Rodeo tickets will be available to the public beginning September 11. For more information go to www.fwssr.com or call 817-877-2400. The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo… This Thing is Legendary!!!

About the Mustang Champions

Mustang Champions is a 501(c)(3) headquartered in Austin, Texas. Mustang Champions is dedicated to the adoption of mustangs that have been gathered and are currently in BLM holding. Working in partnership with the Bureau of Land Management Wild Horse and Burro Program, mustangs in holding will be transitioned into private care to lessen the burden of an abundance of animals, reduce the cost of care to the American taxpayer and help protect rangelands. Mustang Champions will create and manage programs and events that showcase the ability and diversity of mustangs with the sole purpose of getting mustangs adopted. Mustang Champions is committed to the proper gentling, training, and treatment of mustangs. By enlisting qualified trainers, potential adopters, owners, and all Americans who want to support our efforts, Mustang Champions will prepare mustangs for homes outside of government holding. Additionally, Mustang Champions will provide educational and training resources to help those interested in and working with mustangs to improve their skills and knowledge, ensuring better handling and care of mustangs and help educate the American public about wild mustangs, raising positive awareness for the BLM and the WH&B Program staff. Mustang Champions hopes that, with their combined efforts and experience, they can give American mustangs in holding an opportunity to demonstrate their abilities as companions or champions.

About the Bureau of Land Management Wild Horse and Burro Program

The Bureau of Land Management manages more than 245 million acres of public land located primarily in 12 western states, including Alaska, on behalf of the American people. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. Our mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of America’s public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations.