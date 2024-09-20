Have an event to promote? Submit it here.

Module 1: Learning the Basic Structural Integration Sessions

Date: December 27, 2024 to January 5, 2025
Start Time: 9:00 am
Location: Battle Ground, WA
Contact Information: [email protected]
Visit Event Website: https://equinenaturalmovement.com
Are you interested in equine bodywork? Looking to create a business around your love of horses? Discover your path to becoming a heart-Centered equine bodyworker with our program.

This module deepens your ability to communicate non-verbally and develop magnificent sense of touch & connection with equine clients. It is the first of three modules to become a licensed equine massage practitioner. Our program also includes support and learning around starting your business and preparing for the National exam offered by NBCAAM. We offer both in person an online classes – this session is online.

Dates are: Fri-Sat-Sun
Dec 27-28-29 and Jan 3-4-5

