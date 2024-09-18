Have an event to promote? Submit it here.

Editor’s Postcard: What Will Winter Bring?

by
preparation for winter
A scene from Blue Gate Farm in winter. By Kim Roe.

The Time to Prepare is Now

Recently, I was startled awake at 3:00 in the morning by claps of thunder. My first thought was a horse in the barn was cast, so I listened in the dark for a few seconds as I tried to decide if I needed to get out of bed. Soon, a flash of lightning lit up my room and another thunderclap had my dog whining beside me. 

It’s not uncommon for noises from the barn to wake me. My worries about the trouble the horses may have gotten into will have me climbing from my warm bed, pulling on my boots, and trudging out into the dark in my pajamas to check on them. Usually, all is fine, the horses talk me into a flake of hay, and I return to the house and try to fall back asleep. 

So I found myself relieved when I realized on this early morning it was just an unusual-for-us thunderstorm. I pulled the covers up and listened as the storm rolled up the valley and the wind and rain beat on my little house. I get so complacent and relaxed in summer. Life is easy; except for a few hot days and having to water the garden, summer is a piece of cake in the Pacific Northwest. But as I lay in bed that morning, I felt my old familiar anxiety about the upcoming winter creep into my mind and realized I was done sleeping for the night.

September is when my winter PTSD sets in and I start worrying what winter has in store for us: damaging winds, heavy rain, flooding, deep freezes, weeks of snow—I’ve seen it all since moving to Whatcom County in the early 1980s. Preparation for winter is an all-summer-long job. Get the firewood in, the hay and shavings in, the gravel in and spread. Make sure the gutters are cleaned out, and then clean them again. Are the ditches clear? Insurance paid up? Roof in good shape? 

I remind myself that usually all is well. Winter can be a time to snuggle in and appreciate long nights in the house, less traveling, and more time with family and friends. But still, I check and double-check my preparations and worry just a little. 

Happy fall to all of you! Enjoy the beautiful weather and get out riding (and get ready for winter!).

