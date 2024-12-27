Media Barn: New in Books – Your Complete Guide to Equine Arenas

By Abigail Boatwright

One secret to keeping horses sound and able to reach peak performance is careful consideration of the surfaces on which they are trained and conditioned. Intentional steps must be taken to create the ideal conditions with the biomechanics of the horse and specific demands of the sport in mind.

Decades of study have developed best practices at the highest levels of Western, English, and racing competition, and in this meticulously researched book, horse industry veteran Abigail Boatwright boils it down into a set of guidelines that anyone can use to improve their ground at home. Whether you’re starting with an empty field or renovating an existing arena, the expertise Boatwright has gathered will help you make sure the riding and training space you have is the very best it can be—safe, functional, and correct for your chosen equine activity, and prepared to help the development of your horse’s performance.

Readers will find clear instructions on how to plan an arena from the ground up, choose footing materials appropriate for their climate, horses, and activities, and select arena maintenance tools that are worth the investment. They’ll also receive advice on how to properly prepare and care for their footing, and problem-solve moisture issues, footing composition, fencing and kickboards.

With professional color photographs and diagrams and hundreds of tips on how to preserve the horse’s health and longevity through proper arena preparation and care, this great reference book is also an invaluable insurance policy.

Published by Trafalgar Square and available at trafalgarbooks.com.

See this article in the December 2024 Online Digital Edition:

