Making the Move to Spring Pasture

After a long winter of hay, mud, and shorter days, turning horses back out onto green pasture feels like the official start of spring. It’s one of those simple seasonal moments we all look forward to—watching horses stretch their legs, lower their heads, and enjoy fresh grass again.

But as exciting as that first turnout can be, it’s worth remembering that lush spring pasture is very different from the forage horses have been eating all winter. A sudden change in diet can be tough on the digestive system, especially for horses with metabolic concerns or a history of laminitis. Taking things slowly now can help prevent bigger problems later.

Understanding how spring grass grows—and introducing it gradually—can make all the difference. The following tips explain why the transition matters and how a few simple management practices can help your horse enjoy the season safely.

Three Tips for a Healthy Transition

Gina Fresquez, MS, CHHC

Rio and River. Photo credit Christy Whitman

Spring is in the air and though it is still early, as we get further into the season many horse owners will be chomping at the bit to get their horses out to pasture again. Not only does this save money, it saves a horse’s sanity after being cooped up all winter. However, before releasing the herd onto that fresh spring field there are some important feeding practices to consider.

First, you should have a basic understanding of how grass grows. After being primarily dormant during the winter, grass in early spring begins to prepare for growth by photosynthesis. This is where plants use the sun’s energy and convert it to sugars before being used for growth or stored as starch or fructans to be used later. It is in the spring, when we start to experience warmer sunny days and cold nights, that the grass begins this process and stores these sugars.

Photo credit Aaron Lemperes

Typically, cool season grasses like the common ones we have in the Pacific Northwest (timothy, orchard, fescue, etc.), store these sugars as fructans. What is important to know about fructans is that they appear to not be digested in the foregut (small intestine) like other sugars, but rather digested in the hindgut (cecum). Good healthy horses typically have no problem with this, but it does pose a potential problem to horses with metabolic diseases and insulin sensitivities (like Cushing’s, laminitis, and insulin resistance) as the gut microbial population can be disrupted causing excess gas and toxins which can lead to colic, founder and laminitis.

Horses that have been out to pasture all year long naturally adjust to changes in forage, but there are a few precautions to take with stalled horses as we let them out to enjoy the newly grown spring pasture. Some horses with severe sensitivities may not be able to graze on pasture at all, or have limited access at only 2-4 hours with a grazing muzzle. For all other horses it is recommended to slowly introduce rich spring grass into the diet. Consider using these three factors for a healthy transition:

1. Feed a full meal of hay before letting the horse out to graze to prevent gorging.

2. On the first day start letting the horse graze for 30 minutes at a time, 1 to 2 times a day.

3. Slowly increase grazing time by 5-10 minutes a day, until the horse is grazing for about 6 hours a day. At this time the horse should be well adjusted and can graze freely.

As we prepare for warmer weather and letting our horses enjoy more time outside, make sure to remember to monitor your horse daily. Contact your veterinarian if you notice any unusual changes or have any concerns.

Originally published at https://nwhorsesource.com/reintroducing-your-horse-to-spring-pasture/