Idaho Horse Expo – April 3-5, 2026 – Nampa, ID

The 40th annual Idaho Horse Expo will be held April 3-5, 2026 at the Ford Idaho Horse Park in Nampa, Idaho. If you are a horse lover of any age, you can’t miss this event. The expo features internationally know clinicians, as well as local clinicians and trainers. The featured headliner clinician is Warwick Schiller, CA. Other clinicians include John Baar, TN and Ron McGloughlin, AZ.



See event info here: https://horsesource.org/event/idaho-horse-expo