Idaho Horse Expo 2025

The 39th annual Idaho Horse Expo will be held April 4-6, 2025 at the Ford Idaho Horse Park in Nampa, Idaho.

If you are a horse lover of any age, you can’t miss this event. The Expo features internationally known clinicians as well as local clinicians and trainers.

The featured clinician is Ken McNabb, with other clinicians including Shamus Haws, UT and Eddie Landry, WA

Idaho Horse Expo will also feature many local clinicians presenting in-hand training, ground training, Horsemanship, Trail Obstacles, Jumping, Classical Dressage, etc.

Seminars will be held all 3 days with varied talks and presentations.

Featured event all three days, will be the Breed Showcase where 5 different breeds of horses will perform to music and display the attributes of their breed each day of the Expo. Showcase will be Friday Night Fiesta, highlighting our Spanish Breeds and the Escaramuza Drill Team.

Back by popular demand will be the Miss Rodeo Idaho and Royalty Fashion Show Saturday afternoon. Meet Miss Rodeo Idaho and many other queens from rodeo courts who are from the region.

Saturday evening will be Saturday Night Variety Show celebrating Idaho Horses and riders in musical routines and skits. See dancing horses and some of the finest horses in the state. Highlighting Dueling Disciplines with a Dressage Rider and a Reiner. Followed by a Barn Dance with the Buckin Country Band.

Each day in the Main Arena, we will feature “Road to the Horse” Collegiate teams of 3 who will demonstrate their skills in starting untrained colts. This is a challenge that will be judged with the top team receiving special recognition. Teams for 2025 will be New Mexico Jr. College, Hobbs NM, Colorado State University, CO and Asbury University, KY.

There will be over a 100 vendors, so you can shop to your heart’s content. For those who want to better their horsemanship, we have clinics by many knowledgeable local horsemen & women.

Stallion Alley will feature a variety of stallions standing in the area.

Kids Activities are always a hit and we will have Breyer Stable Mate Horse painting with a model horse show to follow each day. Stick Horse Activities and races. Scavenger hunts all three days. Rmember Kids 12 and under get in FREE all three days!!!

As for competitions, a Trail course Challenge will be held on Saturday and a Cattle Dog Trial competition held on Sunday. For those who are wondering what this is, it is a timed and scored competition involving a cowboy, his horse, his dog and a cow or couple of cows to be driven through an obstacle course.

Sunday will be a Special Cowboy Church service presented by Wade Black and Cowboy gospel music by Kevin Hensen and Butch Mowdy. Finals for the “Road to the Horse” Challenge will be last thing on Sunday. Hope to see you there!!! For more information contact Idaho Horse Council at 208-465-5477 or [email protected] www.idahohorseexpo.com

