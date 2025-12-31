Horse Speak: Unlocking the Language of Horses – January 23, 2026 – Tumalo, OR

In this interactive workshop, you’ll gain a deeper understanding of horse behavior and communication through evidence based information from Lucinda Baker’s Being Herd program and Horse Speak®. We’ll explore the science and language of horses, focusing on presence and connection when working with your herd. Using a mix of videos, slides, and horse demonstrations, you’ll learn how horses communicate and respond to their environment. Whether you’re new to horsemanship or looking to refine your skills, this session will offer valuable insights into the world of equine connection.



See event info here: https://horsesource.org/event/horse-speak-unlocking-the-language-of-horses