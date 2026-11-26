A Thanksgiving reflection on the horses we’ve loved, the friendships we’ve made, and finding gratitude in life’s unexpected journeys.

By Karen Pickering, Publisher

It’s finally starting to get cold here in Colorado. The water trough has begun to freeze, which means it’s time to plug in the stock tank deicer. Chip seems to handle the cold better than the summer heat. Me? I don’t particularly care for either extreme.

I suppose that’s one of the things I’ve missed about Washington. The climate is more temperate, with fewer extremes. But if I’m being truthful, it’s not really the weather I miss most. It’s my family, longtime friends, and the familiar surroundings of a place I called home for more than 55 years.

I’ve been doing a lot of reflecting lately, especially as Thanksgiving approaches. It’s easy to look back at decisions we’ve made and wonder if we should have taken a different path. Moving to Colorado was a big decision, and certainly an expensive one. There have been moments when I’ve questioned whether it was the right choice.

But I’ve come to believe that not every decision needs to lead us where we expected to go to be worthwhile.

I needed a change. I wanted to explore something different, experience a new place, and see where life might take me. Had I never taken that chance, I probably would have spent years wondering what might have been. Instead, I took the leap, learned a great deal, and discovered some things about myself along the way.

Now, as I look toward returning to Washington, I realize I’m not going back empty-handed. I’m taking those life lessons with me, along with friendships and memories I wouldn’t have had otherwise.

Of course, some of the most meaningful parts of this journey have been the horses who shared it with me. When we moved to Colorado, I brought two very special horses from Washington: April and Chloe. Sadly, neither is with me today.

April and Chloe, my two special horses who made the move from Washington to Colorado with me.

I lost April shortly after we arrived. She was truly a once-in-a-lifetime horse, and losing her was incredibly difficult. Not long after April passed, I purchased Chip, who has become another treasured companion. More recently, I said goodbye to Chloe, my little miniature horse, who had been a close companion to April and later to Chip.

A treasured memory of riding April at Currans Ranch in Washington before our move to Colorado.

I took both losses very hard. Anyone who has loved a horse knows how deeply they become part of our lives. They aren’t simply animals we care for; they’re companions who share our routines, our quiet moments, and so many of our memories. Although I wish I’d had more time with April and Chloe, I’m grateful for the years we shared and the experiences that will always be part of my life.

Chip is getting older now, too, and facing some of the challenges that come with aging. I’m increasingly aware that our time together isn’t unlimited. Rather than dwell on that, I want to appreciate the years we still have, enjoy his company, and give him the care and attention he deserves. These horses have taught me so much about love, responsibility, and appreciating the time we’re given.

For me, life has never been entirely about money. Of course, we all need to pay the bills, and financial security matters. But some of the greatest rewards I’ve experienced have come from trying something new, meeting people, and finding satisfaction in the work I’m doing.

During my time in Colorado, I’ve worked a season at Costco, spent time at Big R, and now drive a school bus for Peyton School District. Each job has introduced me to people I might never have met otherwise. I’ve made friendships I treasure, gained a new appreciation for different kinds of work, and learned that there’s something valuable to be found in almost every experience.

All the while, I’ve continued working on the business I love.

The transition of Northwest Horse Source from a print and digital magazine to an online media company has been challenging. After 30 years in publishing, changing the way we do business hasn’t always been easy. These additional jobs have helped make that transition possible, and they’ve given me a different perspective on work, people, and what matters most.

My hope is to return to working on Horse Source full time once we’re settled back in Washington. There are still plenty of unknowns, including the higher cost of living and the challenges that come with another major move. But I’ve reached a point in life where quality of life means more to me than simply where the numbers look best on paper.

Enjoying the Colorado trails with Chip, another treasured companion on this journey.

Being close to family and having a familiar support system are things I’ve come to appreciate more deeply during these years away.

I sometimes think how nice it would be to be fully retired at this stage of life. Then I remind myself how grateful I am to still be active, healthy, and able to work. I enjoy having a purpose, learning new things, and meeting people. I don’t believe there’s an age when we have to stop growing or exploring new possibilities.

And that brings me back to Thanksgiving.

Gratitude isn’t always about having everything turn out exactly as we planned. Sometimes it’s about appreciating the journey, even when it takes an unexpected turn. It’s about recognizing the people who have crossed our paths, the opportunities we’ve been given, and the lessons we’ve learned along the way.

I’m thankful for the years we’ve spent in Colorado. I’m thankful for the friendships we’ve made and the experiences that have enriched our lives. And I’m equally thankful for the opportunity to look forward to returning to the people and places that have always felt like home.

As we celebrate Thanksgiving, I hope you’ll take a moment to appreciate your own journey. Maybe life hasn’t unfolded quite the way you imagined. Maybe you’ve taken a few detours or made decisions that turned out differently than expected. That doesn’t mean those experiences were wasted.

Sometimes the journey itself is the blessing.

I’m also deeply grateful to our readers, contributors, advertisers, and friends who have supported Northwest Horse Source through so many changes. Your continued encouragement means more than you know, and I’m looking forward to what lies ahead.

From my saddle to yours, wishing you and your family a peaceful, blessed Thanksgiving.

With gratitude,

Karen