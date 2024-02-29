Georgia Boot Renews Partnership with 4-H Through 2026

Partnership Supports 4-H Leaders Through Youth Trailblazer Program

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (February 2024) – Georgia Boot , America’s hardest-working boot for more than 85 years, is extending its partnership through 2026 with 4-H by creating promotional programs that directly benefit 4-H clubs in local communities and nationally. For more than 100 years, 4-H, the nation’s largest youth development organization, has positively impacted the lives of millions of young people through hands-on learning experiences that help build life skills like confidence, creativity, leadership and resiliency.

Georgia Boot will continue their Trailblazer program providing opportunities for 4-H youth across the country to share their experiences and learnings as they complete their 4-H projects in a variety of program areas. The Trailblazer program gives Georgia Boot customers the unique opportunity to have an insider’s look at youth mentorship, research and community projects happening in their own communities. And it provides 4-H youth with a platform to showcase and celebrate their work.

Applications for the 2024 Trailblazer program open on February 1, 2024 and will close on March 3, 2024 with winners announced on April 9, 2024.

“4-H is a wonderful organization dedicated to creating opportunities for young people,” said Libby Hosler, marketing manager for Georgia Boot. “We are excited to expand our relationship with 4-H and to provide a simple pathway for our loyal customers to support their essential programs.”

Through Cooperative Extension’s network of over 100 land-grant universities, 4-H’s research-backed programs reach young people through school and community clubs, in-school and after-school programs, online through CLOVER by 4-H, and 4-H camps. The life-changing 4-H experience is delivered by 3,500 4-H professionals and 500,000 volunteers who serve every county and parish in the country. 4-H programs are peer-led, hands-on and community-focused with programming that is often customized to fit the needs of the local community.

“We’re proud to continue our partnership with Georgia Boot to give more kids access to hands-on learning opportunities in 4-H so they find their spark and reach their full potential,” said Heather Elliott, Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer, National 4-H Council. “Thanks to their Trailblazer program, we can bring greater visibility to the incredible youth leaders in 4-H and the impact they’re making in their communities.” For information on ways to get involved or about the partnership, visit 4-H.org.

About Georgia Boot: For over 75 years, Georgia Boot® has been a leader in the work footwear market. Based in Nelsonville, Ohio, the company manufactures and markets quality work and outdoor footwear. The company’s products are available in nearly 3,000 retail and catalog outlets. It is a division of Rocky Brands, a publicly traded company on NASDAQ® under the symbol: RCKY. https://www.georgiaboot.com/; https://www.facebook.com/georgiaboot; @officialgeorgiaboot/ on Instagram.

About 4-H: 4-H, the nation’s largest youth development organization, grows confident young people who are empowered for life today and prepared for career tomorrow. 4-H programs empower nearly six million young people across the U.S. through experiences that develop critical life skills. 4-H is the youth development program of our nation’s Cooperative Extension System and USDA, and serves every county and parish in the U.S. through a network of 110 public universities and more than 3000 local Extension offices. The research-backed 4-H experience grows young people who are four times more likely to contribute to their communities; two times more likely to make healthier choices; two times more likely to be civically active; and two times more likely to participate in STEM programs.

Learn more about 4-H at 4-H.org, find us on Facebook and Instagram .

