From My Saddle: Where Do We Go From Here?

The Northwest Horse Source Supplies Trusted and Relevant Information

As we embark on the new year there’s a lot of uncertainty in the air. Change is happening whether we’re ready for it or not.

Here’s what’s happening: we’ve discontinued the print magazine and are focusing on digital edition. We can offer advertisers nearly three times the exposure for half the cost, and this will keep us afloat. It’s important that we stay a trusted resource for our Northwest readers, advertisers, and sponsors.

Trusted resources are truly important. Keep that in mind when searching for information and be sure your information is sound. Facebook has been a great resource for many, but it is unedited and unregulated. Don’t forget your regional magazines and websites for local reporting and information relative to your area. Our goal at The Northwest Horse Source is to curate quality content provided by local trainers and experts. While we use many national trainers, we love to celebrate the resources from the Northwest.

We have three expos coming up soon! First, we start off in Denver, Colorado at the Rocky Mountain Horse Expo, March 15-17, 2024. Then the following weekend The Northwest Horse Fair & Expo in Albany, Oregon, March 22-24 and finally the Idaho Horse Expo, in Nampa, Idaho, April 5-7. Be sure to attend the expos in your area; they are an important resource for finding training tips, shopping, entertainment, and more. There’s nothing like a horse expo to connect people who love horses!

Our Cover Story this month focuses on The Northwest Horse Fair & Expo. Read about this exciting event on page 6. The Northwest Horse Source has been a sponsor of this expo for 20+ years and we love connecting with all our friends and colleagues in the Northwest. We hope to see you there. Please stop by and say hi!

Finally, I don’t know what this year holds, but I’m confident that our sponsors, readers, and advertisers will rise to the occasion and be a part of a legacy that has been around over a quarter of a century. You can support us through advertising, memberships, and sponsorship. I look forward to hearing from you or seeing you at one of the expos. Feel free to send your comments or questions to me at [email protected].

“Life is a book and there are a thousand pages I have not yet read.” – Cassandra Clare, Writer

