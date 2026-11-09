Celebrating the Extraordinary Bond Between Mark Bolender and His Beloved Mountain Trail Champion, Sir Rugged Chex

By Karen Pickering, Publisher, The Northwest Horse Source

Some horses are special, and then there are those once-in-a-lifetime horses who leave an imprint on everyone fortunate enough to know them. Checkers, officially known as Sir Rugged Chex, was one of those horses.

From his early AQHA career to becoming a three-time National Mountain Trail Champion, Checkers was extraordinary. But what I will always remember most is watching Mark Bolender and Checkers together.

Their bridleless performances were spectacular. Watching them negotiate difficult Mountain Trail obstacles without a bridle was something I’ll never forget. The trust, communication, and connection between them were remarkable. They weren’t simply a horse and rider competing together. They were an incredible team.

Mark and Checkers developed a remarkable bond built on trust, communication, and years of working together. Photo by OHC Staff

I had the privilege of watching Checkers at Mark’s clinics, where he served as an example for other horses and riders. He made difficult obstacles look effortless and helped demonstrate the confidence, patience, and trust that good horsemanship can develop. He wasn’t just a champion; he was a remarkable teacher.

One of Checkers’ most extraordinary honors was being immortalized as a Breyer model horse. Very few horses receive that recognition, and it speaks volumes about the impact he and Mark had on the Mountain Trail world.

I have one of those Breyer models myself, still in its original packaging. Looking at it now brings back so many wonderful memories. It’s more than a collectible to me. It’s a reminder of a truly special horse and the remarkable partnership I was privileged to witness.

My personal Breyer model of Checkers, still in its original packaging. A special reminder of a once-in-a-lifetime horse.

Checkers also graced several covers of The Northwest Horse Source over the years. We were fortunate to document his achievements and share his story with our readers through beautiful photographs taken by Hal Cook, Too Trick Pony, Oregon Horse Center, and some I had the pleasure of capturing myself. Those photographs mean even more today.

But Checkers’ greatest legacy wasn’t measured in championship titles, magazine covers, or even a Breyer model. It was the connection he shared with Mark and the countless people and horses whose lives he touched along the way.

My heart goes out to Mark and Lee as they grieve this tremendous loss. Checkers was Mark’s heart horse, and their relationship was one of the most beautiful examples of horsemanship I’ve ever witnessed.

Losing these wonderful animals is one of the hardest parts of loving them. Yet perhaps it’s through that loss that we come to understand just how deeply they have touched our lives. The heartache is real because the love and the relationship were real.

Rest easy, Checkers. You were one of a kind.

Thank you for the memories, the lessons, and the privilege of watching something truly special. You and Mark were an unforgettable team, and your legacy will live on in the hearts of those who knew you.

Photo by Too Trick Pony

Checkers carries a soldier at Rainier Therapeutic Riding. Photo by Hal Cook.