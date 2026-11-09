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22915 E Morris Rd, Newman Lake, WA: 4-bed home on 5 acres, fenced and cross-fenced with shop/barn

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For Details Visit: https://horsesource.org/real-estate/22915-e-morris-rd-newman-lake-wa-4-bed-home-on-5-acres-fenced-and-cross-fenced-with-shop-barn/

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