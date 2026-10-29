From My Saddle: Finding Our Way Forward Together

Reflecting on 30 Years of Horse Source, Changing Times, and the Connections That Matter Most

Lately, I’ve been doing a lot of thinking about the future of Horse Source and the horse community we’ve been part of for so many years. After more than 30 years of publishing Northwest Horse Source, I’ve found myself reflecting on where we’ve been, how much things have changed, and where we go from here.

When I started Northwest Horse Source in 1995, magazines were an important part of how horse owners found information. We picked up publications at feed stores and tack shops, attended clinics and expos, and relied on conversations with friends and professionals we trusted. It was about more than articles and advertising. It was about relationships, sharing experiences, and helping one another.

Today, we have more information available than ever before. Facebook groups, YouTube videos, podcasts, websites, and email newsletters have changed the way we learn and connect. In many ways, that’s wonderful. But I’ve been wondering whether we’re always finding the information we need, and whether we’re getting it from sources we can trust.

Recently, I started asking a few friends where they go for horse-related information. My friend Wendy told me she reads Horse Source articles when they arrive in her email and the topic is something she’s interested in. She also finds a lot of useful information in the Facebook groups she belongs to. Wendy is an experienced horsewoman who knows how to evaluate advice before putting it into practice. That made me wonder about people who are newer to horses and don’t yet have the experience to separate good advice from questionable information.

My friend Allison, who has supported Horse Source for many years, has mentioned how much she misses having a printed magazine to share with people. And Lori Goulet enjoys listening to podcasts while she’s working. Three different people, each with their own preferences, reminded me that there isn’t just one way to reach people anymore.

Those conversations got me thinking about what really matters. My goal has always been to help people find the information they need, when they need it. Whether someone is looking for advice about horse care, a trustworthy professional, an upcoming event, or simply encouragement from someone who understands the challenges of owning horses, I want Horse Source to be a place they can turn to.

I’ll admit that this is personal for me. Horse Source has been such a big part of my life for more than three decades. Like many small business owners, I’ve had to supplement my income in other ways as the industry has changed. There have been times when I’ve wondered what the future holds, but I’ve never lost the passion I have for this work or the people I’ve met along the way. My hope is to build a sustainable future for Horse Source so I can devote myself fully to what I love doing.

One of the things I’ve learned through my training with Jack Canfield is the importance of taking responsibility for the direction of our lives and focusing on possibilities rather than limitations. I’ve been reminding myself of that lately. I can’t change how publishing has evolved, but I can choose how I respond. I can keep learning, asking questions, and looking for ways to make a positive difference.

And perhaps the most important thing I can do right now is listen.

I don’t want to assume I know what horse owners need simply because I’ve been in this industry for a long time. I want to hear from you. Where do you go when you have a question about your horse? What kinds of information do you enjoy reading, watching, or listening to? And is there something you’re struggling with that you wish were easier to find help with?

I would also love to know what Horse Source has meant to you over the years, or what we could do to make it more useful today. Whether you’ve been reading since our earliest issues or have only recently discovered us, your perspective matters.

As I look toward the future, I’m reminded that some of the most meaningful things Horse Source has given me aren’t measured in dollars, website visits, or advertising sales. They’re the friendships, conversations, shared experiences, and connections that have grown over the years. Those are the things I want to carry forward, whatever form Horse Source takes next.

I don’t have all the answers, and maybe that’s okay. Sometimes finding our way forward begins with asking better questions and listening to the people around us.

Thank you for being part of this journey. I’d truly love to hear from you. Just reply to my email or leave a comment and tell me what’s on your mind.

Until next time, from my saddle.

Karen Pickering

Publisher, Northwest Horse Source