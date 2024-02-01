Northwest Horse Source Magazine’s February 2024 Issue IS HERE!

Explore the complete digital edition of the February 2024 The Northwest Horse Source.
- Cover Story: The 38th Annual Idaho Horse Expo – April 5-7 in Nampa, Idaho
- Trainer’s Corner: Don’t Neglect Your Pre-Ride Safety Check
- Trail Savvy: The Timeless Joy of Horse Camping
- Community News: What Makes a Good Instructor?
The Northwest Horse Source is an independently owned and operated print and online magazine for horse owners and enthusiasts of all breeds and disciplines in the Pacific Northwest. Our contemporary editorial columns are predominantly written by experts in the region, covering the care, training, keeping and enjoyment of horses, with an eye to the specific concerns in our region.