Cover Story: The 38th Annual Idaho Horse Expo

State’s Largest Horse Expo Returns April 5-7, 2024

by Idaho Expo Staff

The 38th annual Idaho Horse Expo will be held April 5–7, 2024 at the Ford Idaho Horse Park in Nampa, Idaho. This event is perfect for anyone who is interested in horses, training, and riding—from dressage to colt starting. There’s something for everyone!

This year the featured clinicians are Ruben Villasenor and Ron McLoughlin. Villasenor believes that by teaching horse owners a better way to communicate with their horse, they’ll get better results. McLoughlin, a certified Monte Foreman instructor from the Classical Stock Seat School of Arizona, brings knowledge, passion, and 40+ years of horse handling experience.

Clinician and trainer Ben Longwell can be seen at the Idaho Horse Expo. Photo Courtesy Ben Longwell.

Ruben Villasenor is a featured clinician at the Idaho Horse Expo. Photo Courtesy Ruben Villasenor



Featured Events

The 38th annual Idaho Horse Expo will bring back the popular Road to the Horse competition featuring college teams of three starting untrained colts. The Equestrian Trail Sports will be held again outdoors with different levels of competition and buckles for the prizes. Also featured will be the rodear, a timed and scored competition with a rider, horse and dog. New this year is a breakaway roping clinic for beginners that will be held Friday and Saturday.

Photo by Carrie Sigglin

The breed showcase will present five breeds per day. This is a freestyle demonstration with an explanation about the breed. The stallion showcase and Blue-Ribbon Horse Sale will be better than ever, with plenty of time to see sale horses and stallions. Shoppers will have access to over 100 vendors with everything from clothes to furniture to tractors.

Friday starts off strong with presenters and clinics, a working cow dog exhibition, and drill team demonstrations. The stallion showcase begins with stallions of various breeds showing off their skills. Friday evening will be Fiesta Night—a showcase of Spanish heritage.

Saturday will be jam-packed with activities for the whole family, with presentations by clinicians and presenters as well as the Southern Comfort gaited horse demonstration, Ricochet Mounted Archery (featured on the cover), liberty acts, and a fashion show. The evening will bring a tribute to the mustang, and a barn dance featuring a live band will close out the night.

There will be Cowboy Church services Sunday morning and the fun continues throughout the day with the final round of Road to the Horse and a full schedule with events from mustangs to jumpers. And we support our youth, so children 12 and younger get in free. We hope to see you there!

For more information

Visit www.idahohorseexpo.com

Call Idaho Horse Council at 208-465-5477

Email [email protected]

