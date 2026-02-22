Thank you for supporting the businesses that support NWHS!

EquiSUMMIT™ – March 11-12, 2026 – Virtual/Online

EquiSUMMIT™ 2026 is a FREE, virtual equine education event focused on unlocking equine stress and gut health solutions through approachable, science‑backed discussions.

Designed for horse owners, farriers, feed retailers, nutritionists, veterinarians, and equine industry professionals, EquiSUMMIT brings together respected experts to share practical insights on nutrition, feeding strategies, and gut health.

EquiSUMMIT emphasizes clear, usable information — bridging research and real‑world application — so attendees can make more confident decisions that support horse health and wellbeing.

See the full agenda and register today! AttendEquiSUMMIT.com


See event info here: https://horsesource.org/event/equisummit

