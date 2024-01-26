Editor’s Postcard: Give Your Time and Talent to Keep Horse Activities Happening

The Whatcom County Dressage and Eventing Association (WCDEA) was founded in 1984 for the promotion and education of dressage, eventing, and working equitation in Whatcom County, Washington, and the surrounding areas. As one of the initiating members of this wonderful club, I’ve believed in its mission of supporting grassroots horse enthusiasts who wish to learn more about these disciplines. Our focus has always been on organizing educational events such as clinics, seminars, symposiums, and low-stress schooling shows while working to keep these opportunities affordable.

In recent years the club has struggled to find people to be on the club’s board or volunteers to help at shows or clinics. Still, there were a few tireless folks who worked hard, organized, and put on some wonderful shows and clinics last year. But very few people showed up to help or even to ride in them, and we ended up canceling two of the schooling shows, as well as some of the scheduled learning opportunities. Some of the board members and volunteers are the original people who started the club 40 years ago, and, I’ll be honest, we probably won’t be doing it much longer.

The lack of volunteers and participants is not unique to the WCDEA. Even beyond the horse world, many organizations are finding it difficult to recruit people who want to organize events or help put them on, and in equestrian spheres many shows are in danger of being canceled, permanently. Where is everyone?

I know people are busy and money is tight. All aspects of owning and caring for horses are becoming more expensive. But if we want fun things to do, we need to help make them happen or they’ll go away. The only other option for show and clinic organizers is for them to hire help, if they can find it, which will make showing even more expensive and exclusive than it is now.

Here’s the thing—volunteering is fun! You get to hang out with people who love horses as much as you do. You meet new people, make new friends, and feel good about yourself.

We have an epidemic of isolation, loneliness, and low self-esteem in this country. Look around and find something that interests you and see if you can help make things happen. Volunteer even if you don’t have a horse ready to compete, and when it’s your turn to ride there might still be an equine event to attend.

