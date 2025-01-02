Have an event to promote? Submit it here.

Discover the Ultimate Showcase of Equine Excellence at the 2025 NW Horse Fair & Expo!

Dates: March 21–23, 2025 | Location: Linn County Fair & Expo Center, Albany, OR

The Northwest Horse Fair & Expo is thrilled to unveil our comprehensive event program! This is your premier opportunity to connect with a passionate equine community and showcase your business to thousands of horse enthusiasts. With options for exhibitors, vendors, and advertisers, our program is designed to maximize your reach and engagement.

Advertising Opportunities

Take advantage of high-impact advertising in our printed and digital programs to double your exposure!

  • Full Page: $675 (7.25”w x 9.625”h, bleed available)
  • Half Page: $425 (horizontal or vertical options)
  • Quarter Page: $325 (3.5”w x 4.75”h)
  • Business Card: $275 (3.5”w x 2.25”h)

Exhibitors & Vendors: Enjoy a 15% discount on full- or half–page ads!

Download your program details here.

Deadlines:

  • Space Reservation: March 1, 2025
  • Ad Materials: March 5, 2025

Why Advertise?

Your ad will appear in both the printed and digital versions of the program, ensuring unparalleled visibility for your brand. Whether you’re showcasing products, services, or equine expertise, the Northwest Horse Fair & Expo audience is eager to connect with you.

Special Offer Coming Soon!

Exciting news for advertisers: The program is being created by the Northwest Horse Source, bringing you even more opportunities to maximize your exposure. Stay tuned for details on combined pricing with the Northwest Horse Source Magazine—offering incredible value and expanded reach!

Get Started Today!

Reserve your space by contacting us at [email protected] or calling (360) 332-5579. Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of the premier horse event in the Northwest!


