Diamond-McNabb Ranch Horse Sale Announces 16th Annual Sale Date of June 1, 2024

Offering quality ranch-trained horses for almost 20 years

DOUGLAS, Wyo. (April 1, 2024) – The Diamond-McNabb Ranch Horse Sale has announced its 16th annual sale will happen on June 1, 2024. The 16th annual sale will feature 85 quality ranch-trained horses at the beautiful Powderhorn Ranch near Douglas, Wyoming.

“We could not be more blessed to be coming up on two decades of offering quality horses to the public, alongside our families, long-time consignors, and now many long-time customers as well,” said Hailey True, Diamond-McNabb partner. “We love to ride, we love to ranch, and we love to help good people find good horses!”

The auction will feature a distinguished array of registered American Quarter Horses, American Paint Horses and refined grade horses. Among them are descendants of renowned industry sires such as High Brow Cat, Smart Little Lena, Dual Pep, and Freckles Playboy.

“For years now, the equine industry has had a growing need for gentle, well-trained horses who have the foundation to take care of a novice rider, compete successfully inside an arena, or go on to earn a living with the working rider,” said Ken McNabb, Diamond-McNabb partner. “With our focus on versatile training and real-life experience on the ranch, Diamond-McNabb horses have helped to meet that need and have gone on to be successful with many new owners throughout 46 states and multiple countries around the world.”

Online and phone bidding are available. To view the horses in the sale, click here. For questions, feel free to contact us by emailing [email protected].

About Diamond-McNabb Ranch Horse Sale

For almost twenty years, the Diamond-McNabb partnership has continued to produce quality ranch-trained horses who have been exposed to ranch life and are prepared to take their new owners wherever they want to go—from inside the arena to the trails. Trained using the legendary Ken McNabb method of training, Diamond-McNabb horses have been and continue to be reliable, trustworthy and competitive stock for the beginning novice rider to the competitive horseman. For more information about the sale, please visit dmhorses.com.