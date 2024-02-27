Create an Advertising Calendar!

Planning an advertising calendar is crucial for organized and effective marketing. Here’s a simple outline for a monthly advertising calendar:

I have always enjoyed working with my customers on their advertising. It may seem like a great deal of work but actually if you follow this step by step, you will find it really helps you develop a plan that works!

Month Overview: Set the theme or focus for the month. Identify key events, holidays, or special occasions.

Goals and Objectives: Define specific and measurable goals for the month. Align objectives with overall marketing and business goals.

Target Audience: Identify your target audience for the month. Understand their needs, preferences, and behaviors.

Budget Allocation: Allocate a budget for the month’s advertising efforts. Break down the budget by channels (e.g., social media, banners, email).

Content Calendar: Plan content for each week or day of the month. Include different types of content (e.g., blog posts, videos, infographics).

Channel Selection: Choose the advertising channels based on your audience and goals. Consider social media, equine related avenues, email marketing, etc.

Promotions and Offers: Plan any special promotions or discounts for the month. Ensure consistency with your brand messaging.

Collaborations and Partnerships: Explore potential collaborations with influencers or other brands. Identify partnership opportunities for cross-promotion.

Ad Design and Production: Schedule the creation and production of ad creatives. Ensure that visuals and messaging align with the monthly theme.

Launch and Campaign Schedule: Set specific dates for the launch of campaigns. Plan the duration of each campaign and promotional period.

Tracking and Analytics: Implement tracking tools to measure campaign performance. Monitor key metrics and adjust strategies based on data.

Review and Reflection: Conduct a post-campaign analysis at the end of the month. Identify successes, areas for improvement, and lessons learned.

Adjustment and Optimization: Based on the analysis, adjust for the next month. Continuously optimize your advertising strategies.

Legal and Compliance: Ensure that all advertising materials comply with legal requirements. Double-check any regulations or restrictions in your industry.

Internal Communication: Communicate the advertising calendar to relevant team members. Ensure everyone is aligned with the monthly marketing goals.



This may be more in-depth than you want, but planning these strategies ahead of time will ensure that you will be more informed and successful with all your campaigns. Please reach out to me if you have any questions. I would love to work through this with you.

Karen Pickering, Publisher

(360) 332-5579 or [email protected]

